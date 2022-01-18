IRCTC: Indian Railways Cancels These 385 Trains Today; Here’s How to Check Full List

Indian Railways has decided to cancel 385 trains, changed originating station of 22 and short terminated 20 due to operational reasons and foggy weather today on January 18. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.

Earlier, the railways has cancelled various trains passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand from January 15 to January 22. This decision was taken in view of the interlocking work being carried out in the Lucknow-Alamnagar section.

Similarly, more than 17 express trains passing through Chhattisgarh and Bihar were also cancelled. The railway authorities have rescheduled 5 trains and diverted 4 trains. The decision has been taken due to ongoing work for the fourth line in Kharsia-Robertson section of Raipur-Bilaspur division of the South East Central Railway. The work has affected the operations of various trains in Railpur-Bilaspur division.

The Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these trains.

According to the national transporter, in case you have booked tickets through IRCTC, then you do not need to cancel e-ticket if your train has been cancelled by the railways as the ticket will automatically get cancelled and you will get a refund in your bank account in 3 to 7 days. But if you have booked tickets through PRS counter, you need to to collect by visiting the PRS counter and filling the related form.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

