If you are planning a tour for a perfect holiday destination with family or friends, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, has introduced a special pocket-friendly tour package for Manali and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

After shelling out only Rs 28,840, you can enjoy a complete seven-day holiday package in Himachal Pradesh. If you book this package, just focus on enjoying your holidays, for the IRCTC will take care of your lodging and food during the complete tour.

Soak in the ethereal beauty of #India's favourite hill station, #Manali by booking our exciting 7D/6N 'Essence of Himalayas' air tour package in just Rs. 28,840/-pp*. More details on https://t.co/dbNpcuruSE. *T&C Apply— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 10, 2021

According to the IRCTC officials, the tour starts in Delhi. “First stop for the holidaymakers will be Manali. The next day they will be taken to Hidimba Temple, Manu Temple and Vashisht Kund and other important tourist spots.”

“On the third day of the tour, IRCTC guides will show tourists other important tourist spots in and around Manali. On the fourth day, we will move towards Shimla,” added the IRCTS official.

According to IRCTC, on the fourth and fifth day, the tourists will be taken to all-important holiday points in Shimla and the halt will be Kufri, amidst nature. On the sixth day, the return journey will start.

The IRCTC has christened the special holiday package for Himachal Pradesh as Essence of Himalayas Air Package Ex-GHY. According to IRCTC, people who would be booking this package will travel to Manali from Delhi and back via flight. The Holiday package is for six nights and seven days.

“The Essence of Himalayas Air Package Ex-GHY tour package starts from October 10. Food and lodging are included in the package,” said an IRCTC official.

According to IRCTC officials, a single tourist will have to spend Rs38,590 for the Essence of Himalayas Air Package Ex-GHY tour package, while for two people the charges are Rs 29530 for one. If three people are booking the tour together then one person will be charged Rs 28,840.

“For children aged between five years and 11 years, the tour package costs Rs 26200 and for children aged between two years and four years, the tour cost will be Rs 23,710,” said an IRCTC official.

One can book the Essence of Himalayas Air Package Ex-GHY tour package one can mail tourroghy@irctc.com.

Click here to check complete itinerary

