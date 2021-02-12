IRCTC iPay to Make Train Reservations Easier and Faster: Here’s How

Reserving train tickets from the comforts of one's home has been the norm for quite some time. It is going to get much easier with the Indian Railways’new initiative. In order to achieve innovation and provide better services to its customers, the Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) has started a new payment gateway - IRCTC-iPay - which is now live for use by the train travellers.

The exclusive digital payment gateway, IRCTC-iPay is aimed to provide an improved online digital payment convenience to its customers who are availing online travel related services through the official website of IRCTC (https://www.irctc.co.in).

According to the corporation, the new payment gateway would save a lot of time when compared to the amount of time customers spend on the payment gateways of their banks. The new payment gateway would also allow quick refund for the passengers as and when they cancel their train tickets.

Further, IRCTC said that it has upgraded its user interface to be in line with the self-reliant India campaign of the Central Government. The corporation is also tweaking its web portal, which is one of the largest e-commerce websites in the Asia-Pacific region.

With the introduction of this new digital payment gateway, railway passengers do not require any third-party platforms as the IRCTC-iPay provides various payment options such as credit card, debit card, international card and Unified Payment Interface (UPI). The corporation recently announced that the option of IRCTC prepaid card cum wallet, auto debit will soon be made available as well.

How to use IRCTC-iPay payment gateway

To use the IRCTC iPay gateway, a customer has to provide details and a one-time mandate for the use of credit/debit card of their UPI bank account or another form of payment. The latest payment gateway also allows an instant refund to users when they book their tickets through the IRCTC website or the mobile app.

The IRCTC iPay has been designed to be user-friendly, faster as well as reliable. And for its smooth functioning, the corporation has roped in Delhi-based MMAD Communications for back-end support, the company is the technology partner of IRCTC.