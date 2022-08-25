IRCTC Job Scam: CBI Seizes Over 200 Sale Deeds During Raids in Bihar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered over 200 sale deeds during raids at the premises of several RJD leaders in Bihar in connection with IRCTC land-for-job scam involving former Railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In the FIR, only five sale deeds were mentioned but now the CBI has come across 200 sale deeds. All these documents have been seized by the agency. The CBI has also recovered jewellery.

Raids were conducted at residences of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, party leaders Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmad and Subodh Roy.

In the probe, the CBI has learnt that Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and daughter Hema Yadav were gifted land by job seekers who were later appointed in railways.

Haridayanand Chaudhary, a railway employee and Bhola Yadav, the then OSD to former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav were earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the scam. Bhola was Lalu Yadav’s OSD between 2004 to 2009.

What is the case:

The CBI registered a case against Lalu Yadav, the then union railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others including unknown public servants and individuals.

“During the period 2004-2009, Lalu Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of property (land) in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group “D” Post in different Zones of Railways,” CBI officials say.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land situated in Patna to the family members of Lalu Yadav and a private company controlled by Lalu Yadav and his family.

According to the agency, no advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

“In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 Sq. feet land, immovable properties situated in Patna were acquired by Lalu Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer, officials say.

