IRCTC Launches Goa Tour Package for North Eastern States at Rs 1000 Per Day

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started a special tour package for Goa. A person with just shelling out Rs1000 a day can enjoy a Goa tour.

The IRCTC for the first time is launching the Goa tour package for the North Eastern states, which means the denizens of these states can reap maximum benefits of the IRCTC Goa tour package.

IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, has specially designed the tour package for the residents from the North Eastern region. The Goa tour package is of 11 nights and 12 days.

IRCTC is offering two kinds of packages for the Goa tour. The first one is of sleeper class and the second is of AC class. Goa tour enthusiasts will have to pay Rs11340 for the sleeper class package. The sleeper package includes train fare, breakfast, lunch, dinner, hotel stay and local transport.

IRCTC is charging Rs 18,900 per person for the AC package. This package includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, hotel stay, local transport and a guide.

During the 11 nights and 12 days tour, four days’ halt will be in Goa. During the stay in Goa, tourists will visit North and South Goa. IRCTC will take the travellers to popular beaches of the state and holiday locations. The package also includes a visit to Goa’s popular churches and other religious places.

To avail the IRCTC Goa tour package, the tourists can onboard the train on Goa tour from Agartala in Tripura, Badarpur junction, Guwahati and New Bongaigaon in Assam, New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri Junction and Malda stations of West Bengal.

The IRCTC will be charging full fare for children above the age of five.

As Coronavirus cases are decreasing the Indian Railways has started running special trains connecting important cities across the country. However, the Indian Railways is yet to start its regular timetabled trains.

The Indian Railways last year in March stopped operating timetabled trains after the announcement of lockdown to break the Coronavirus chain.

