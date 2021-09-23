IRCTC Launches Leh-Ladakh Tour Package; Check Fare, Route and Other Details

Are you staying in Uttar Pradesh and planning to travel to Leh-Ladakh? There can’t be a better time then. We say so because the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary company of the India Railways, has announced a special Leh-Ladakh holiday package for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

A senior IRCTC official said that the pocket-friendly Leh-Ladakh package has been specially designed for denizens of Uttar Pradesh planning for a holiday tour to Ladakh.

“The special Leh Ladakh package has been introduced by the IRCTC on the demand,” added the officer. He further said that the Leh Ladakh special tour package includes both to and from train and air travel.

The Leh Ladakh tour by the IRCTC will start on September 26 and end on October 3. The tour will be for eight days and seven nights. “The Leh Ladakh tour starts from Lucknow. On the first day, the travel enthusiasts will travel to Delhi via air or the Tejas Express,” added the IRCTC official.

The IRCTC will arrange your stay in a three-star hotel along with food including breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Once in Leh, Ladak all tourists will be taken to all popular holiday destinations of the valley. The sightseeing includes Buddhist Stupa, Math Darshan, Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa, Gurudwara,” added the IRCTC officer.

Tourists will also be taken to Diskit, Hunder and Turtuk villages in Leh Ladakh, the officer said. The IRCTC has also arranged an adventure camp at the Nubra Valley, which will also be an overnight stay.

Travel enthusiasts interested in the Leh Ladakh tour will have to spend Rs 38,600 per person for couple bookings and Rs 37,700 per person for a booking of three. One can book their seats for the tour by visiting the IRCTC tourism website www.irctctourism.com.

