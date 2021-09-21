IRCTC Launches South India Darshan Special Tour From Indore, Know Details

Indian Railways has come up with an attractive tour package for people of Madhya Pradesh interested in visiting various temples of South India. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run a special train from Indore starting from November 27 for South India Darshan. The bookings for the train have already started on the official website of IRCTC (www.irctctourism.com).

According to the IRCTC, the tour spanning 10 days and nine nights will include visits to the temples of Mallikarjuna, Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari. The IRCTC has kept the fare at Rs 15,750 per person for the AC class, and Rs 9,450 per person for the sleeper class. The train will have five sleeper and as many 3rd AC coaches.

Travellers can board the train from Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Habibganj, Hoshangabad, Itarsi and Betul stations of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC has also started India’s first indigenous cruise liner. The IRCTC has joined hands with Cordelia Cruises, a private company for expanding its premium travel options to the public. The cruiseliner tours began from September 18. The cruiseliner tour packages will cover some domestic and international tourist destinations including Mumbai, Goa, Lakshwdeep, Kerala and Sri Lanka among others.

If you love to holiday in style, then this bespoke tour with 'Lakshadweep Leisure' tour on #Cordelia Cruise is made for you. Get a taste of the sea on this exclusive holiday experience & feel alive! #Book now on https://t.co/7Z4gmi3qM5— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 13, 2021

“If you love to holiday in style, then this bespoke tour with ‘Lakshadweep Leisure’ tour on Cordelia Cruise is made for you. Get a taste of the sea on this exclusive holiday experience & feel alive,” the IRCTC tweeted about its Lakshadweep Leisure Cruise Tour package which costs Rs 47,950 per person. The Lakshadweep tour spans four nights and five days.

An IRCTC official said that they have received around 150 calls from people enquiring about different routes. The officer said most of the enquiries are coming from Mumbai about the September 25 tour. The second cruiseliner from Mumbai to Goa will leave from September 25 and has the capacity of 2000 passengers.

