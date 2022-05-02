IRCTC Launches Tirupati Balaji Tour Package for Rs 18,780 per Person, Check Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced an air tour package for the visit to Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. IRCTC is offering a one night and two-day air tour package named ‘Tirupati Devasthanam’ as a part of the Dekho Apna Desh initiative under the programme for celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The tour package will cover important pilgrimage sites in Andhra Pradesh including Lord

Balaji Temple, Padmavathi Temple and Sri Kalahasti. IRCTC recently announced about the tour in a tweet.

Visit the Lord Balaji Temple, Padmavathi Temple and Sri Kalahasti. Experience spiritual & exotic pilgrimage sites with IRCTC air tour package starts at ₹18,780/- pp* for 2D/1N. For booking & more details, visit https://t.co/wQ41QZcgrf @AmritMahotsav— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 26, 2022

Every year, over 20 million visitors from all over the world visit the temple town of Tirumala to worship Lord Sree Venkateswara. Tiruchanuru, near Tirupati, is home to the Goddess Sree Padmavathi Ammavaru’s temple. Sri Kalahasti temple is known as an abode of Lord Shiva, which is popular for its Vayu Lingam. The temple is situated in Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district.

The Yatra will depart from Delhi twice. The departure dates are May 15 and May 28. The Tirupati Devasthanam package costs between Rs 18,780 and Rs 18,890 per person for double occupancy.

The cost of a single occupancy is Rs 20,750 per person. The cost for a kid aged 5 to 11 years with a bed is Rs 17,360, while the charge for a child aged 5 to 11 years without a bed is Rs 17,090. Apart from this, it would cost Rs 15,720 for a child aged 2 to 4 years, who doesn’t need a bed.

Travellers may book this trip package by visiting the IRCTC official website (www.irctctourism.com). Bookings may also be made through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

