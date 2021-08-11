IRCTC Offers 6-Days tour Package From Mumbai to Srinagar at Only Rs 27,300

IRCTC Tourism recently announced a tour package of five nights and six days from Mumbai to Srinagar at a starting price of Rs 27300 per person. The tour to Srinagar will also cover the locations of Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam.

The tour provided by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will commence on September 25-26 from Mumbai. As per the IRCTC Tourism’s website, the journey from Mumbai to Srinagar will be via IndiGo flights.

The tour package will include three meals a day, hotel stay and local travel costs.

Day 01, Mumbai - Srinagar

Departure from Mumbai and arrival at Srinagar. On arrival check-in at the Houseboat, visit Shankaracharya Temple. Dinner and overnight stay in Houseboat.

Day 02, Srinagar-Pahalgam

After early breakfast, proceed to Pahalgam and visit Awantipura ruins, Betab Valley, Aru Valley and Chandanwadi. Dinner and overnight stay in Pahalgam.

Day 03, Pahalgam- Gulmarg - Srinagar

Post breakfast, proceed to Gulmarg for local sightseeing. Return to Srinagar. Dinner and overnight stay in Srinagar.

Day 04, Srinagar – Sonmarg -Srinagar

Post breakfast leave for Sonmarg. Local sightseeing and ridings at own cost. Drive back to Srinagar. Dinner and overnight stay at hotel in Srinagar.

Day 05, Srinagar

Post breakfast, proceed for sightseeing of Mughal Garden, Cheshmashahi, Nishat Bagh, and Shalimar Gardens. Visit the famous Hazratbal Shrine situated on the bank of Dal Lake. In the evening, explore local market. Dinner and overnight stay at hotel in Srinagar.

Day 06, Departure to Mumbai

The next day, after breakfast in the morning, Checkout from the hotel and travel to Srinagar Airport to board flight for Mumbai.

