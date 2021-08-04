IRCTC Offers a 7-Day Package To Leh-Ladakh, Know Details

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced a six days and seven nights tour package to Leh-Ladakh at tariffs starting from 32000 per person.

The tour package provided by IRCTC will commence two times a year and will start on 27 August and 10 September. As per the IRCTC Tourism’s website, the journey from Ahmedabad to Leh will be via IndiGo flights. The route includes Ahmedabad-Leh-Nubra-Turtuk-Pangong-Leh-Ahmedabad.

Here are all the details about the tour package offered by the IRCTC

Tour Itinerary

Day 1: Leh Arrival

Departure from Ahmedabad airport and Arrival at Leh, transfer to the hotel. Check in at hotel. Relax at the hotel and visit the local market for the day.

Day 02: Leh - Sham Valley- Leh

After breakfast, proceed on the Leh- Srinagar Highway. Visit the Hall of Fame, Kali Mandir Temple and Gurudwara Patthar Sahib and other places. Return to hotel for an overnight stay.

Day 03: Leh - Nubra

After breakfast, Via Khardungla pass drive to Nubra Valley. Check-in to the camp. After the lunch visit to Dikshit and Hunder villages, monasteries. Return to hotel and overnight stay in Nubra Valley.

Day 04: Nubra – Turtuk – Nubra

Post breakfast drive to Turtuk, a village that was acquired by India in the 1971 war with Pakistan. On arrival explore Turtuk valley. It was once used to be an important trading centre on the silk route. Return to hotel and stay overnight at Nubra valley.

Day 05: Nubra Valley - Pangong

On 5th day of the tour, after breakfast proceed to Pangong Lake then visit the exact location where the famous movie “Three idiots" was shot and enjoy outing along the banks of the lake. Overnight stay in Pangong.

Day 06 and 07: Pangong – Leh via Changla to Leh Airport Drop

Drive back to Leh after breakfast and en route visit Thiksey Monastery and Shey Palace. On arrival in Leh check in at the hotel. The next day, after breakfast, checkout from hotel and transfer to Leh Airport to board flight for Ahmedabad.

The above itinerary is only a proposed outline and IRCTC tourism reserves the right to change as per the operational viability. For more detailed updates about the package refer IRCTC Tourism’s website - irctctourism.com.

