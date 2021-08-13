Raksha Bandhan: IRCTC Offers Cashback to Women Travelling on Tejas Express

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, is offering special discounts and cashback to women travellers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The women commuters can avail the offer only on Tejas Express trains on particular routes for now, but the IRCTC has plans to launch offers ahead of the festival on other trains as well.

The cashback and discount offer will be provided only to the female commuters planning to travel on Tejas Express on Lucknow-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes, the IRCT said.

According to the officials of the IRCTC, the Raksha Bandhan offer is valid between August 15 and August 24, 2021. “The offer is for women commuters only travelling in the premium train for now,” said an IRCTC official.

The official added that IRCTC is offering a flat five per cent cashback to passengers travelling between August 15 and August 24, 2021. “The offer will not be valid for commuters booking their travel ticket between these days. They will be eligible for the cashback if they are travelling in the premium train between the given dates,” added the officer.

The official said that women can avail cashback for every journey during this period. “The cashback will be directly debited in the accounts used to book tickets in the Tejas Express,” added an IRCTC official.

According to IRCTC officials, the offer is also valid for women commuters, who booked their tickets prior to the announcement of the cashback offer. The IRCTC has also issued special guidelines for travellers. All travellers will have to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Wearing a mask is mandatory on the train as well as on the railway campus.

The Indian Railways restarted services of the Tejas Express from August 7 between Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow (train number 82501/02 and Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad (train number 82901/02). The trains are being operated on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

