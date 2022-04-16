IRCTC Offers Exotic Kashmir Tour Package; Check Itinerary, Cost, And More

Kashmir’s enthralling and majestic beauty never fails to fascinate all the tourists. Because of its splendid natural beauty Kashmir is popularly referred as heaven on earth or paradise on earth. There is hardly anyone who does not desire to visit Kashmir and experience its enthralling beauty.

Now there is some good news for those who want to visit Kashmir. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) always offers some budget friendly tour packages, and this time it has come up with one for Kashmir. The IRCTC has introduced a package called Exotic Kashmir.

The IRCTC has introduced this highly exquisite and reasonably priced trip package as part of the Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dekho Apna Desh campaign. The IRCTC Exotic Kashmir package will take you to some of the most famous destinations in Kashmir valley, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar and Sonmarg.

The bundle includes six nights and seven days of stay. The tour will start on June 1 and will end on June 7. Tourists will have to board their flight from Ranchi. The meal plan will include breakfast and dinner.

Advertisement

Cost of the package

Talking about the cost of the package, the per person expenditure on triple occupancy is Rs.32,600 while for double occupancy one will need to pay Rs 33,950.

For single occupancy Rs 48,620 will be charged. Meanwhile, for a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed the charge is Rs 29,950. In case the child is traveling without a bed, the cost reduces to Rs 25,110.

How to book

Those who are planning to visit Kashmir can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.