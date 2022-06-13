IRCTC Offers Kashmir Tour Package; Check Itinerary, Cost, Other Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) often brings an exciting variety of tour packages from time to time. This time, they have introduced the “PARADISE ON EARTH-KASHMIR EX BENGALURU tour package”.

The ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways sharing the information related to the package tweeted, “Pack your bags & uncover the Paradise on Earth, Kashmir with IRCTC Air tour package starts from ₹38,310/- pp* onwards for 6D/5N. For details, visit http://bit.ly/3NTacqi @AmritMahotsav”

Pack your bags & uncover the Paradise on Earth, Kashmir with IRCTC Air tour package starts from ₹38,310/- pp* onwards for 6D/5N. For details, visit https://t.co/k8CxEltaL5 @AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 10, 2022

The luxurious and affordable tour package is offered by IRCTC under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiatives. Through this package, IRCTC is going to take you on a tour of the beautiful plains of Kashmir at packages starting at Rs 38,310 per person.

This package is for 5 nights, and 6 days and the journey will start from Bangalore. IRCTC has partnered with airlines to transport the passengers from Bangalore to Delhi and then to Srinagar. The tour will start on September 25, 2022, and go on till September 30, 2022.

Fares start from Rs 38,310 per person:

The per-person expenditure on triple occupancy in comfort class is Rs 38,310, whereas, for double occupancy, it increases by Rs 780 per person to Rs 39,090. If you are travelling solo, the cost of single occupancy is Rs 48,120.

For a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed, the charge is Rs 35,260, while for a child of the same age without a bed it would cost Rs 33,780. Under this tour package, one will be able to visit many beautiful places, including Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg.

How to book:

This tour package can be booked through the official website of IRCTC and IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices. For more information about the package, visit the IRCTC official website– https://t.co/k8CxEltaL5.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.