IRCTC Offers Low Cost Tour Package For Popular Destinations of Uttarakhand

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with a special offer covering popular tourist sites of Uttarakhand. The IRCTC travel package will cover the most visited tourist destinations like Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun and Mussoorie. The IRCTC announced this 6-day 5 night package in a tweet.
“Escape to Uttarakhand to experience the soothing green of the hills & the pervasive spirituality in the air. To book this refreshing 6D/5N air tour package for Rs.30,715/ per person,” tweeted IRCTC.
Escape to Uttarakhand to experience the soothing green of the hills & the pervasive spirituality in the air. To book this refreshing 6D/5N air tour package for Rs.30,715/-*pp, visit https://t.co/5rJL5M7POk. *T&C Apply— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 30, 2021
The tour will begin from Kochi with air travel at 10.05 am on October 6. In this trip, you will have to spend Rs 33730 for single occupancy and Rs 30715 for double occupancy.
The package will include return Air tickets from Kochi to Dehradun, hotel accommodation at the tourist places with breakfast and dinner, local travel and sightseeing and IRCTC tour escort. Total 30 seats are available to be booked under this package.
For more information about this offer you can contact the regional offices of IRCTC in Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut and Ernakulam in Kerala.
IRCTC Regional Office Kochi
40/8194, Salih Arcade, convent Road Ernakulam-682035
Phone no. 0484 2382991
Mobile no. 8287931959, 8287931935
Email id rrnath5109@irctc.com, tourismers@irctc.com
IRCTC – Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre
Trivandrum Central Railway Station: 8287932095
Ernakulam: 8287932082, 8287932114
Calicut Railway Station: 8287932098
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here