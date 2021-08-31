IRCTC Offers Low Cost Tour Package For Popular Destinations of Uttarakhand

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with a special offer covering popular tourist sites of Uttarakhand. The IRCTC travel package will cover the most visited tourist destinations like Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun and Mussoorie. The IRCTC announced this 6-day 5 night package in a tweet.

“Escape to Uttarakhand to experience the soothing green of the hills & the pervasive spirituality in the air. To book this refreshing 6D/5N air tour package for Rs.30,715/ per person,” tweeted IRCTC.

Escape to Uttarakhand to experience the soothing green of the hills & the pervasive spirituality in the air. To book this refreshing 6D/5N air tour package for Rs.30,715/-*pp, visit https://t.co/5rJL5M7POk. *T&C Apply— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 30, 2021

The tour will begin from Kochi with air travel at 10.05 am on October 6. In this trip, you will have to spend Rs 33730 for single occupancy and Rs 30715 for double occupancy.

The package will include return Air tickets from Kochi to Dehradun, hotel accommodation at the tourist places with breakfast and dinner, local travel and sightseeing and IRCTC tour escort. Total 30 seats are available to be booked under this package.

For more information about this offer you can contact the regional offices of IRCTC in Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut and Ernakulam in Kerala.

IRCTC Regional Office Kochi

40/8194, Salih Arcade, convent Road Ernakulam-682035

Phone no. 0484 2382991

Mobile no. 8287931959, 8287931935

Email id rrnath5109@irctc.com, tourismers@irctc.com

IRCTC – Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre

Trivandrum Central Railway Station: 8287932095

Ernakulam: 8287932082, 8287932114

Calicut Railway Station: 8287932098

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here