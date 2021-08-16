IRCTC Offers Special Cashback to Women Passengers for Rakshabandhan, Know Details

Ahead of Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced to offer cashback to female passengers who will be travelling in the two Tejas Express trains. In a recently issued statement, IRCTC announced that on the occasion of the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival women who will be travelling in the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains will get a cashback of 5 percent on ticket fare till August 24.

The Cashback offer by IRCTC will be applicable only for trips made during the given period. The female travellers can travel multiple times availing this offer during the given period. Moreover, under the cashback offer, the discount on the ticket fare will be credited each time to the same account from which the ticket is booked.

The cashback will also be allowed to women passengers who have already booked their tickets prior to the announcement for travelling during the offern period.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express trains will now operate four days a week. Both the Tejas Express trains will operate on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Earlier from August 7, the IRCTC resumed the operation of both the privately operated Tejas Express trains. Mumbai Ahmedabad and Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express trains resumed their services after they were cancelled four months ago because of the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave.

