IRCTC Offers Special Loyalty Scheme For Two Tejas Express Trains, Know Details

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has recently launched a specially conceived loyalty scheme for all the passengers planning to travel in the first private premium train Tejas Express. IRCTC has launched the scheme in association with SBI Cards for all the passengers buying tickets for two Tejas Express trains— Tejas Express on the Delhi-Lucknow-Delhi route and Tejas Express on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. To avail of the benefits, travellers just have to book the ticket with IRCTC-SBI Premier.

IRCTC-SBI Card Premier is a co-branded credit card and it is owned by both IRCTC and State Bank of India (SBI).

According to IRCTC, a passenger will get 500 reward points for booking Tejas Express train ticket (s) within 45 days of the getting the new IRCTC-SBI Card premier. These points will be given to the passenger after five days of the completion of the journey without cancelling the ticket.

For every self-travel ticket booking in the IRCTC Tejas train through the IRCTC-SBI Card Premier, the user will get Reward points equivalent to 15 per cent of ticket fare deposited to his card account.

Passengers will be awarded a maximum of 1500 reward points in a year i.e. between January 1 and December 31. These will be given on booking 25 tickets in Tejas express trains. This will be subjected to two conditions – tickets are not cancelled and journeys have been undertaken.

Each loyalty point has a value of Re 1. These loyalty points can be used for rail ticket booking in AC classes through the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and Mobile App IRCTC Rail connect. To avail the loyalty points, the IRCTC users have to link the IRCTC SBI Premier Loyalty card with their user ID.

For subscribing to the new IRCTC SBI Card Premier users can apply online. They can also subscribe to the card via mobile numbers by sending SMS TRAIN to 56767.

