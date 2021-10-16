IRCTC Offers Vaishno Devi Tour Package at All-inclusive Price of Rs 5,975

If you are planning to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, then IRCTC’s latest package should come as a delight to you. Its three-nights-four-day package to Mata Vaishno Devi’s temple is available at a price tag of just Rs 5,975.

The temple of Vaishno Devi is considered one of the most sacred Hindu temples and is dedicated to Goddess Shakti. The goddess is also known as Mata Rani and Vaishnavi and the temple is a manifestation of her presence. The temple is located at an altitude of about 5200 feet, at a distance of 12 km from Katra.

Here are the details of the package

Day 1 – New Delhi

JAT special train will commence its journey at 20:40 from New Delhi Railway Station.

Day 2 – Jammu – Katra

The train will reach Jammu railway station at 05:00 AM. Subsequently, there will be a pickup in a non-AC train from Jammu railway station to Katra. Passengers, to collect the travel slip, will stop at Saraswati Dham on the way and will check-in at a hotel. IRCTC will also arrange breakfast and a drop till Badhganga. Post the visit to the temple, passengers can return to the hotel in the evening, have dinner and stay for the night.

Day 3 – Katra – Jammu

After breakfast, passengers can go sightseeing and check-out at noon followed by lunch. The departure for the Jammu railway station will be arranged by a non-AC vehicle after lunch at 2 in the afternoon. Midway IRCTC will offer a visit to Kand Kandoli Mandir, Raghunathji Mandir and Bage Bahu Garden, later to reach the Jammu railway station by 7 PM to board the NDLS – JAT SPL-02426 at 9:25 PM

Day 4 – Arrival New Delhi

The train will arrive at the New Delhi Railway Station at about 6 in the morning.

