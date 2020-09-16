IRCTC Queries: Here’s How You Can Check The Running Train Status

The Indian Railways is one of the most popular railway networks in the world, with a number of trains running every day on tracks. While these trains are expected to be on time, they often get late due to some issue on the track or the weather conditions.

We often stay worried about checking the status of our trains and to know if it on time. Fortunately, all the information about checking a running train status is easily available on our mobile phones.

We can check the live running status of train through various travel websites like Yatra, Goibibo etc. But these websites are all linked through the official website of Indian Railways or IRCTC.

The ‘Live Train Running Status’ is a system created by Indian Railways to check the running status of trains on track. Passengers can also directly check it by using apps like IRCTC app and Railyatri.

The ways to check the train status is:

Step 1: Go to the IRCTC website

Step 2: Go on the option Trains

Step 3: Click on ‘Track your Train’

Step 4: Enter your train number through the option “Spot your train”

Another way is to go to Railyatri website or the app feature. On the home page, there is an option ‘train status’. Click on it from the train enquiry centre options. Then, enter your train number or name and click on the option ‘Search’.

The exact location of the train and its schedule can be checked using the ‘Railyatri app or its website.

Every information regarding your train will be available on the website, including the details of current train status, platform number on which the train is arriving, expected time of arrival, expected time of departure, upcoming station and all intermediate station information.

The passengers can also call up the railway enquiry number 139 or SMS to check the status of their train.