IRCTC Resumes eCatering Services: Here’s How to Order Food While Travelling in Indian Railways Trains

The Indian railway has once again started eCatering services after a long halt. The latest announcement comes as a sigh of relief for travellers. In a tweet, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC) said, “No more going hungry on the train when you have access to IRCTC eCatering. Order your favourites for a long or short journey in just a few swipes and get them delivered to your train seat/berth.” Sharing web address for the official portal - http://ecatering.irctc.co.in - IRCTC stated that passengers can download IRCTC eCatering app “IRCTC Food On Track” or they can dial 1323 to place an order.

Railways are one of the most common modes of transport to travel long distances because of their cost-effectiveness. After the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, railway services have been halted in March, but, they were resumed after a couple of months but with some major changes.

Among other changes, IRCTC has announced that the passengers can’t avail of the catering services to curb the Covid-19 spread. However, with lockdowns and travel restrictions easing across the country after the second wave of Covid-19, railways have decided to resume e-catering services.

Here’s how one can place a food order through IRCTC’s official website:

Step 1: Go to IRCTC’s eCatering official website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/

Step 2: Enter your ten-digit PNR number and click on the arrow to proceed further

Step 3: Select the food from the list of cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants available there.

Step 4: Place the order and select the payment mode. Either, you can choose to pay online or cash on delivery.

Step 5: Once the order is placed, the food will be delivered to your seat/berth.

More than 500 restaurants, including Comesum, Domino’s, Railrestro, Zoop, Relfood, Garg Rajdhani online food, Yatri’s, Rail Recipe are available on the website.

