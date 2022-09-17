CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModiBirthday#JacquelineFernandez#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » IRCTC Scam: CBI Moves Court Seeking Cancellation of Bail Granted to Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav
1-MIN READ

IRCTC Scam: CBI Moves Court Seeking Cancellation of Bail Granted to Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: September 17, 2022, 17:33 IST

Delhi, India

File photo of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. (Image: PTI)

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply by September 28

The CBI on Saturday moved a court here seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply by September 28.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to the minister after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 17, 2022, 17:33 IST
last updated:September 17, 2022, 17:33 IST