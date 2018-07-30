GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri and Tejashwi Summoned as Accused in IRCTC Scam

Updated:July 30, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday summoned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav and others as accused in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed them to appear before the court on August 31 in a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

The CBI, which had on April 16 filed the charge sheet in the case, had said that there were enough evidence against the accused.

Besides Yadav and his family members, former union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, B K Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC, and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the charge sheet.

The other names in the charge sheet include then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

