1-min read

IRCTC Served Food to Over 10 Lakh People During Covid-19 Lockdown

Following the 21-day nationwide lockdown the Railways suspended all passenger, mail and express trains. Only freight and special parcel trains are running to ensure the delivery of essential items.

IANS

Updated:April 18, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
IRCTC Served Food to Over 10 Lakh People During Covid-19 Lockdown
Representative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday said that it has served meals to over 10 lakh needy people across the country during the nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus scare.

IRCTC spokesperson Sidharth Singh told IANS: "Till today, we have served meals to over 10 lakh people across the country prepared at our base kitchens and through various NGOs."

He said that IRCTC will supply approximately 62,990 meals, including 7,865 meals at night time, to the needy at 29 locations across the country.

Singh said that the IRCTC has been distributing foods at over 29 locations across the country. The IRCTC has been serving meals even at remote places in northeast India.

He said the IRCTC had so far served food to over 9,260 people in Delhi, 2,000 in Bengaluru, 1,000 in Hubli, 5,400 in Mumbai, 3,000 in Ahmedabad and Bhusaval, 6,130 in Howrah, 2,600 in Patna and distributed through NGOs and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Following the 21-day nationwide lockdown the Railways suspended all passenger, mail and express trains. Only freight and special parcel trains are running to ensure the delivery of essential items.

The suspension of passenger, mail and express trains has been extended to May 3.

The IRCTC has also suspended its three trains.

Read full article
