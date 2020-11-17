IRCTC to Suspend Operations of Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express Trains: Report

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on Tuesday said it will suspend its operations of Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains from later this month due to low occupancy.

"The management has decided to cancel all departures of IRCTC Tejas trains due to low occupancy levels resulting from the coronavirus pandemic," the IRCTC said in a statement, adding the decision will be reviewed after seeing the occupancy level of other trains operating along these two routes.

The Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express will be cancelled from November 23 and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express from a day later.

The occupancy of the train, with 736 seats, was at 25% to 40% as against the 50%-80% before the pandemic struck in March and a nationwide lockdown was imposed.