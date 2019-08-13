IRCTC Tatkal Booking: All You Need to Know About Indian Railway's New Ticketing Rules, Refunds and Services

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, provides people the facility to book online tickets. The official portal irctc.co.in also allows customers to avail tickets for travelling on an urgent basis through its Tatkal booking services.

To book a Tatkal train ticket, the passenger needs to pay premium charges in addition to normal ticket booking, making it more expensive than the normal train tickets. However, there is still a lot of confusion on how to make Tatkal ticket booking using IRCTC. Here’s all that you should know about online Tatkal booking:

• Tatkal bookings are allowed in all classes except First AC and Executive class.

• While booking the online Tatkal tickets, users cannot opt for ladies and general quota, along with Tatkal quota.

• There is no concession allowed in Tatkal Booking.

• The Tatkal charges per passenger are in addition to normal ticket charges. The Tatkal Charges have been fixed at the rate of 10% of basic fare for second class and 30% of basic fare for all other classes.

• Tatkal E-ticket can be booked for selected trains one day in advance, which is excluding date of journey from the train originating station). If the train is to depart from originating station on August 2, Tatkal Booking will commence on August 1.

• The tatkal tickets can be booked on the opening day from 10am for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11am hrs for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S).

• In case of cancellation of a Tatkal ticket, no refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. However, for contingent cancellation & waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges will be deducted as per existing Railway rules.

• A total of 4 passengers can book Tatkal tickets on a single PNR in one go.

• If the train is late for more than 3 hours, the passengers can claim full refund on the Tatkal ticket. Also, if the train changes the route and the passenger’s station does not fall on the route, they can claim the refund.

