IRCTC Tejas Express Lucknow-Delhi Flagged Off; 10 Benefits for Passengers

The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express services will commence from Friday. Passengers will now get to travel between Delhi to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh during the festive season in India's first 'private' train by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) with world-class luxury and comfort.

The all-new Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It is for the first time, the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC, will be wholly and solely responsible for the operations of the train service.

Tejas Express is the first step by Railway Ministry towards introducing private trains on Indian Railways’ network.

Not just comfortable traveling experience to passengers, with Tejas Express, IRCTC has introduced several firsts in terms of service standards, ticket reservation, cancellation, refund and travel insurance.

Here's a look at 10 first time initiatives by IRCTC for Tejas Express passengers:

First private train: Operated by IRCTC, Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is the first private passenger train that will run on Indian Railways' network. The success of Tejas Express open avenues for more private operators to run passenger trains.

Baggage pick up-drop facility: Passengers travelling in Tejas Express can avail the luxury of baggage pick up-drop facility on a payable basis. Under the system, the baggage of passengers will be collected from their homes and will be delivered on the train seats and further from the seats to the destination stay point.

Refund policy: It is for the first time, IRCTC has introduced the concept of partial refunds if there is any delay in train. Thus, if the train is late by over an hour, then the passenger will get a refund of Rs 100 and if the train is delayed by over two hours, then Rs 250 will be refunded.

Travel insurance: All passengers travelling in Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be granted a free rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh.

Household theft insurance: The travel insurance by IRCTC also includes coverage of Rs 1 lakh against robbery and household theft during the travel period of passengers.

Reduced cancellation charges: Compared to the clerkage charges that Indian Railways deducts at the time of cancellation of ticket, IRCTC will charge its passengers less.

Exclusive Ticket booking: Passengers travelling on Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express can book their tickets only the IRCTC website or IRCTC Rail Connect App. The ticket booking facility for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is not available via railway reservation counters, passengers can also get the tickets booked through authorised IRCTC agents.

Advanced reservation period and no tatkal quota: Instead of 120 days, Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will have an advanced reservation period of 60 days. The IRCTC-operated Tejas Express will not support any tatkal or premium tatkal quota. However, an AC chair car coach of 78 seats will be available for group/bulk booking. Also, after the chart preparation, the train will be available for current booking.

Snack-styled meals: Passengers travelling in Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will get a aircraft-like snack-style meal. High-quality food and beverages will be provided to passengers and there will also be a provision for separate tea/coffee vending machines at free of cost. In the morning, welcome tea, breakfast, and snacks will be provided before de-board while in the evening train, tea and dinner will be provided.

Executive lounge: IRCTC will offer the Executive lounge facility at New Delhi railway station (NDLS) at a reduced rate to passengers of the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express.

