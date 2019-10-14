IRCTC to Make Stock Market Debut Today After Raising Rs 645-crore in IPO
The IPO, which was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4, was subscribed 112 times at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share.
Screen grab of the IRCTC website.
New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut on Monday.
The shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
"Effective from Monday, October 14, 2019, the equity shares of IRCTC Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities," BSE said in a circular.
The IPO, which was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4, was subscribed 112 times at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share.
The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 108.79 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) category witnessed a subscription of 354.52 times, while the same for retail investors stood at 14.65 times.
The issue comprised an offer-for-sale of 2.01 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each. Out of the total issue size, 1,60,000 equity shares are reserved for eligible employees.
Yes Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities were the merchant bankers of the issue.
IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Addresses Whether Kareena, Alia Getting Paid Equally to Their Male Co-actors in Takht
- Video of Pune Electric Bus Getting Charged Through a Diesel Generator Surfaces, Twitter Has a Field Day
- Facebook Friends Who Met for the First Time During Durga Puja Get Married in 4 Hours
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market