Indian Railway To Run Special Trains For New Year, Christmas; Check Details

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced to operate a number of special trains around Christmas and New Year to manage the festive rush. The IRCTC is planning to operate these special trains in coordination with Central Railway. The details of the train will be available on the official website of the Indian Railways.

All the passengers can book the tickets at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and through IRCTC Website. The Indian Railways has issued an official release announcing the operation of these new trains. As per the release the booking for these special trains will commence from November 20.

“For detailed timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," said the official release.

Here are the details of the trains.

Train No. 01596: Goa Junction-Panvel Special will depart from Goa Junction at 4pm.. The train will reach Panvel at 03:15am the next day. The train will run on every Sunday from 21 November 2021 to 2 January 2022.

Train No. 01595: Panvel – Madgaon Junction Special will leave Panvel at 6:05am on every Monday from 22 November 2021 to 3 January 2022. The train will reach Madgaon Junction at 6.45pm on the same day.

The train will stop at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Savarda, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations, according to the release.

The passengers will have to follow Covid protocol while travelling by these special trains. As per the official release of Indian Railways, all norms of the state and central government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization and others should be followed by the passengers in trains and at the railway stations.

