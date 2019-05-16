Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IRCTC Website Revamped: 9 Points to Keep in Mind Next Time You Book Train Tickets

The IRCTC Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is also guiding citizens in regards to their reserved train ticket booking.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IRCTC Website Revamped: 9 Points to Keep in Mind Next Time You Book Train Tickets
Image for Representation.
Loading...
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has revamped its website, making the booking of train tickets a much easier task. IRCTC has also eliminated the need to stand at the booking windows in railway stations. The IRCTC Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is also guiding citizens in regards to their reserved train ticket booking. So if you are planning on a holiday in the near future and want to book train tickets in advance at IRCTC’s newly revamped website, you need to know the following points.

Timings: The IRCTC Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation allows passengers to book tickets from 12:20 am to 11:45 pm in advance every day.

Payment: Credit cards, Debits cards, Net banking, Wallets and Multiple payment service can be used to make payment.

The number of tickets that can be booked: Users can book up to 12 tickets in a month if users get themselves verified with Aadhaar card number along with at least one passenger also being verified through Aadhaar. However, no Aadhaar identification is required if the booking is made for 6 tickets in a month.

Concessions: IRCTC allows Senior Citizen Concession, Divyaang Concession and Journalist Concession.

Changes in the ticket: Website doesn’t provide any facility to change the name on the ticket. However one can get it changed at the Railway counter.

Location of tickets: Go to IRCTC website and visit MY ACCOUNT > My Transactions > Booked Ticket History.

Quotas availability: General, Ladies, Senior Citizen, Divyaang, Tatkal and Premium Tatkal Quota are some quotes that are offered by IRCTC. However, there is a specific time to book tatkal tickets and are given after every other reserved ticket is booked.

Cancellation: Go to IRCTC website and visit BOOKED TICKETS link. Select the ticket to be cancelled. Once the cancellation is confirmed online, the refund would be credited back to the account used for booking. It will be credited only after deduction of cancellation charges.

Ticket verification: Electronic Reservation Slip is received by the passenger along with the original ID of one of the passengers travelling on a PNR. By presenting the PNR number a passenger can check the verification, status and timing of the train.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram