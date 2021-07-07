IRCTC's Char-Dham Yatra Special Train in September; Here's All You Need To Know

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched the very popular pilgrimage circuit “Char-Dham Yatra" by “Dekho Apna Desh" Deluxe AC Tourist Train. The special train will start in September and cover several top tourist destinations, including Char Dham–Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish.

The train will start from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18 and will cover Badrinath including Mana Village (near China border), Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri including Golden beach of Puri, Chandrabhaga beach, Konark Sun Temple, Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi, Narsingha Temple (Joshimath), Dwarkadhish including Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach, and Bet Dwarka during its 16 days tour. It will travel around 8500 kilometres.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train under the government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. This 16-days Char-Dham tour’s cost is at Rs. 78,585 per person. Read about the key features of this deluxe train.

IRCTC Char-Dham Yatra special train 2021: Key features

The train is fully air-conditioned and provides two types of accommodation - 1st AC and 2nd AC.

The tour package covers train journey in AC classes, as well as accommodation in deluxe hotels, meals, transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles except for hilly areas, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train offers some exclusive services like two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and foot massager as well.

It has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each of the coaches.

The deluxe tourist train has a total capacity of 156 tourists however, keeping in view the safety measures post Covid-19, the booking is restricted to around 120 tourists only.

Besides all these, the IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all the tourists which include face masks, hand gloves and sanitiser.

Those planning to go for Char-Dham yatra must note that at least the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine is mandatory for all the passengers of age group 18 or above.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here