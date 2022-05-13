IRCTC's Latest Tour Package For Giroudpuri Dham Starts At Just Rs 2075; Details Inside

Train travel in India is on the upswing, thanks to growing interest from travellers and the introduction of new high-speed trains by the railways. If you are thinking of visiting Giroudpuri Dham, one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in Chhattisgarh, then there is some good news for you.

Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ campaign, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an affordable tour package for Giroudpuri Dham.

Giroudpuri Dham is about 120 km from Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. It is the most revered place for the people of the Satnami sect since it is the birthplace of the founder of the sect, Guru Ghasidas. You can also visit Jaitkham, which is situated near Giroudpuri Dham. Jaitkham is a unique piece of architecture and it is higher than the Qutub Minar.

IRCTC has tweeted about the package on their official Twitter handle. IRCTC has tweeted, “Visit the most popular & charming sites in Chhattisgarh with IRCTC tour package of 1 day starts at ₹2075/- pp*. For details, visit https://t.co/eiOpvjkN8c”

Cost of the tour package

The tour starts every day from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The cost of the package per person on triple occupancy is Rs 2075. The cost is Rs 3105 per person on double occupancy. The per person cost on single occupancy is Rs 6200.

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Alternatively, they can also book the tour via the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

