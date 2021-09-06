IRCTC's Meghalaya Tour Package to Take You Around State on Royal Enfield

Are you planning to travel to Meghalaya? If you are, then this might be of interest to you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary company of the Indian Railways, has announced a special tour package for travel enthusiasts, who plan to visit Meghalaya.

IRCTC’s recently-launched special tour package for Meghalaya is for six-night and seven days as a part of which you can visit important cities and other beautiful places of the state, including Shillong and Cherrapunji.

According to an IRCTC official, the most interesting part of the tour package is that you will be provided with a Royal Enfield motorcycle to tour the state.

Named the Enigmatic Meghalaya Adventure Package, this tour will take you around the state especially Shillong, Dawki, and Cherrapunji, which is known for having one of the highest rainfall in the world around 11,430 mm. The place is also famous for its root bridges and several valley points.

The IRCTC’s Enigmatic Meghalaya Adventure Package tour starts on September 11 and ends on September 19. The tour has only 10 available seats. The package includes all meals, refreshments and hotel stay.

An IRCTC official said, “There are several places where hotels are not available. For such places and for the adventure of our tourists we have set up a permanent camping site for them.”

To add to the adventure in the tour, the package provides a Royal Enfield vehicle along with fuel. “The riders and the pillion will be provided with helmets, knee guards, riding gloves, riding jacket and other safety gadgets while riding a bike,” added the officer.

“A multi-utility vehicle will also be moving along with the tourists for backup in case of an emergency,” added the official.

To avail of the Enigmatic Meghalaya Adventure Package, one will have to shell out Rs 44,640 for solo travellers and for a couple, the package pricing is Rs 38,320 each.

One can book the Enigmatic Meghalaya Adventure Package at https://www.irctctourism.com/ pacakage_description? packageCode=EGH030

