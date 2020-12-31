IRCTC's Revamped Website to be Launched at 12pm on December 31

There is some good news for those who frequently travel by the train. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will now have a revamped website which most likely will make the booking process faster and will consist of many other latest features. The revamped website of the IRCTC will be launched by the Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. From what is known till now, the website will be made live at 12 PM on Thursday, December 31.

The function of the website is essentially to provide the facility of online passenger reservation in the trains being run across India. Previously Piyush Goyal had stated that the revamped website should be such that it is able to provide holistic convenience to the travellers. Apparently, the all new IRCTC website will be more user personalised and will have other technology-friendly features in it along with an upgrade in terms of design. Many reports suggest that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came in power, more emphasis has been laid on improving the online ticket booking system.

According to a report published in The Quint, the new website will have a DISHA AI Chatbot, and a Book Now, Pay Later feature. The DISHA AI Chatbot is basically an artificial intelligence based chatbot which will be featured on the website as ‘Ask Disha’. The chatbot will be able to help people with their queries regarding ticket cancellation, catering, ticket booking, among others.

As far as the Book Now, Pay Later feature is concerned, it gives a passenger the liberty to pay within a period of 15 days after booking the ticket. Another aspect that is covered in this is pay-on-delivery, which means that the person can pay the amount of the ticket within a day’s time after receiving it.

The Ministry of Railways has also shared the news of the revamp website launch on its official Twitter handle.

People who reacted to the post also mentioned that the IRCTC app too needs to be upgraded. A user mentioned that the service on the app is terrible and the concerned people must ensure that this improves.