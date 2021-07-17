IRCTC’s Special Tour Package Covers Kanha National Park, Amarkantak; Know Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with special tour packages for all those who want to visit two states of Central India. The package is available for all those who want to witness the panoramic views of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. There are four packages – Kanha Jungle, Raipur-Kanha Holiday Package, Kanha wildlife tour, and Highlights of Chhattisgarh Tour. These tour packages range from Rs 11,000 to 22,000.

Duration and costs of packages

Kanha Jungle: 2 nights and 3 days; Cost: Rs 11,400

Raipur-Kanha holiday: 3 nights and 4 days; Cost: Rs.15,350

Kanha wildlife: 3 nights and 4 days; Cost: Rs 16,900

Highlights of Chhattisgarh: 5 nights and 6 days; Cost: Rs 22,850.

The tourists will also get travel insurance with all the packages. The package cost includes food, beverages and hotel expenses.

How to book the tour package

You can book all these packages by visiting the IRCTC website. To know all the details related to travel packages you can visit the official page for these tour packages.

https://www.irctctourism.com/tourpacakage_search?searchKey=&tagType=&travelType=Domestic§or=103

Other Package

ICTC has also introduced many other travel packages. It has started a tour package for visiting seven jyotirlingas. The package is for 12 nights and 13 days. The per-person cost of this package is Rs 12,285. IRCTC will bear the cost of fare, vegetarian food, and accommodation in Dharamshalas.

The timing of this tour package will be from August 24 to September 5. IRCTC will facilitate the tour of seven jyotirlingas — Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, Somnath and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

In this package, the travellers will also visit various locations in Gujarat including Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka, Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here