1-min read

Ireland PM Leo Varadkar Visits His Ancestral Village in Maharashtra

It was his first visit to the village of Varad in Malvan tehsil, around 500 km from Mumbai, after he became prime minister in June 2017.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
Ireland PM Leo Varadkar Visits His Ancestral Village in Maharashtra
File image of Leo Varadkar. (Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Mumbai: Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday visited his ancestral village along with his family members in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, calling it "a very special moment".

It was his first visit to the village of Varad in Malvan tehsil, around 500 km from Mumbai, after he became prime minister in June 2017.

Varadkar's father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, hailed from Varad. He moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

The visit was a "special moment" as three generations of his family had gathered, the Ireland prime minister said after the villagers felicitated him.

He also visited temple of the village deity. "I am here with my parents, my sisters and their husbands, my partner and some grandchildren are here...so it is a big family visit," the Ireland PM said.

It was "very special moment" for them as three generations of his family were visiting "a place of my grandfather", he said.

"I am on private visit here as of now, but I would like to visit this place again in the official capacity," Varadkar added.

