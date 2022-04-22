Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra were involved in a war of words on Twitter presumably over Jahangirpuri violence which was followed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (NDMC) anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri – a demolition drive to raze several illegal structures in area.

“My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT,” tweeted Pathan.

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT……… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

In response, Mishra tweeted with an extenstion to Pathan’s stating, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed.”

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

Clashes had broken during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri last week (April 16), leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. On Wednesday, following Gupta’s letter that came after violence erupted in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The drive, however, was halted after one-and-a-half hour following a Supreme Court order to maintain status quo. The drive was undertaken a day after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the NDMC to identify illegal constructions of rioters in Jahangirpuri and demolish them. Nine bulldozers arrived for the exercise.

The Delhi Police slapped a stringent National Security Act on five persons arrested in connection with the violence, even as the BJP and the AAP accused each other of links with the “main conspirator”. Sources said that among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged “main conspirator” behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence. Police on Tuesday arrested one more person for allegedly supplying a pistol to one of the accused.

