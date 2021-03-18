Irked by Crowds, BMC to Temporarily Shift Mumbai's Dadar Vegetable Market Amid Spike in Cases

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to temporarily shift the Dadar wholesale vegetable and flower market soon. This decision from the BMC was taken yesterday during a meeting between the Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar and other officials from the G North ward office of BMC, sources said.

However, a final call will be taken after the Mayor is scheduled to meet members from the market association.

The situation was worrying as videos on social media and it was seen that citizen’s had gathered in huge numbers and were not maintaining social distancing or wearing a face mask.

Mumbai saw a surge of cases as the state capital reported 4,811 new cases and 21 deaths, which pushed its overall caseload to 7,71,389 and death toll to 19,995.

“It is a temporary move. We have identified two locations and will take a decision soon. One is the Somaiya grounds located in Sion (an eastern suburb) or the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)” said a civic official from the BMC while speaking to CNN-News18.

Sources also suggests that despite increasing the number of marshals at the Dadar market, both vendors and customers were flouting norms. Dadar has seen a spike in cases with over 20 cases found in a single day yesterday.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had earlier said that the market would be divided into four different parts so that crowds could be controlled. But the move seems to have not worked with this decision of shifting the market altogether being taken.

Maharashtra reported as many as 23,179 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021, a health official said. This is the sixth highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

With these new cases, Maharashtra’s overall infection count rose to 23,70,507, the official said. The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week.