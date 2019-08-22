Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Irked by Raj Thackeray's Summoning, NCP Leader Says 'Country Facing Undeclared Emergency'

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde alleged that the ED summoned Thackeray, a bitter critic of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, to 'silence him' ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, due in September-October.

Sumedha Kirti |

Updated:August 22, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Irked by Raj Thackeray's Summoning, NCP Leader Says 'Country Facing Undeclared Emergency'
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Mumbai: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Thursday alleged that an "undeclared Emergency" has become more apparent in the country now with the summoning of MNS chief Raj Thackeray by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering probe.

He further alleged that the ED summoned Thackeray, a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, to "silence him" ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, due in September-October.

Munde, who is leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, also charged the BJP, heading governments at the Centre and in the state, with "throttling" democracy. "The ED has been unleashed behind Thackeray as he exposed Modi, Shah and their government in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha polls (held earlier this year)," Munde said.

"If you (opposition) will speak against us (Modi and Shah), we will silence you by leaving the ED, CBI and Income Tax department after you. The undeclared Emergency in our country has become more visible now," he said.

The NCP leader recalled that Thackeray earlier launched scathing attacks on the UPA governments at the Centre (between 2004 and 2014) and also the Congress-NCP combine (from 1999 to 2014) in Maharashtra.

Munde observed that Thackeray, who supported Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, changed his position and "exposed" the central government in the general elections held earlier this year, "leading to the serving of the notice". "And this is quite unfortunate...one has to take criticism on the chin and learn from it in a democratic set up," he added.

Thackeray on Thursday reached the ED's office in south Mumbai after the agency summoned him in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area. Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi was also summoned by the ED in this case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram