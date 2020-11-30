Iron Ore Mining Can Restart by Auctioning of Leases, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said iron ore mining could be resumed in the state by auctioning the mining leases. Speaking to reporters, Sawant also expressed concern over the impact of such move on the people working under these leases.

"New lease holders should not dismiss their services," the chief minister said. The CM recently met Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the issue of resumption of coal mining, which came to a standstill in 2018 after the supreme court quashed 88 mining leases.

"Auctioning of leases could be one of the solutions for resumption of the industry," the CM added.