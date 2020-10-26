Businessman Kidnapped in UP's Baghpat Rescued by Police Within 7 Hours from Jungle; Kidnappers Flee Away

An iron trader, who was allegedly kidnapped from Baraut area in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, was rescued by the police within seven hours of the incident from a jungle near a village. The trader named Adesh Jain had gone to the Bada Bazaar of Barot area on Monday morning to get the goods unloaded from the truck when he was kidnapped by car-borne miscreants.

The family later received a call informing them of the kidnapping and a demand of Rs 1 crore as ransom.

"The accused were taking the businessman towards Delhi. But with the help of drones, the police found the miscreants. Fearing arrest, the kidnappers left the businessman and ran away," said Rajiv Sabharwal, ADG Meerut (Zone), while praising the police team for their prompt action and planning in the case.

"Efforts are on to nab the accused. The police have sealed the borders of Baghpat and an thorough checking is underway. It seems that two teams of miscreants were involved in this kidnapping incident. One team kidnapped the businessman, while the other team was taking him towards Delhi," Sabharwal further said.

Meanwhile, Jain, who was produced before the media, said, "Three car-borne miscreants abducted me and I was being taken towards Delhi.”

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to slam the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Along with her tweet, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh tagged a media report about the kidnapping of the iron trader.

"An iron trader was kidnapped in Baghpat this morning. Women are not safe in UP. Traders are not safe. Children are not safe. Those in government make hollow speeches in election meetings. Fear prevails in public," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.