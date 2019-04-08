LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India Shows Radar Images of F-16 as Proof Against Pakistan Claim, Says Have More 'Credible' Evidence

The IAF's statement puts on precarious ground a report that appeared in a US publication, which cited US defence sources as saying that all F-16s in the PAF were accounted for.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Indian Air Force officials show sections of an exploded Amraam missile, said to be fired by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16s, at an IAF, Army and Navy joint press conference at South Block in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Monday said that they have "irrefutable evidence" to prove that F-16 was used by Pakistan Air Force on February 27 during aerial combat.

"Have more credible evidence that is clearly indicative of fact that Pakistan has lost one F-16. However, due to security and confidentiality concerns we are restricting the information being shared in the public domain," Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said at a press conference.

Sources had earlier confirmed to News18 that the F-16 was shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. There is enough technical evidence, they added, for the IAF to be convinced that it was indeed an F-16 that the Wing Commander engaged with and eventually shot down.

The IAF said that on February 27, there were confirmed sighting ejections at two different places separated by at least 8-10 km — one was an IAF MiG-21 Bison and the other was a PAF aircraft.

News agency ANI had earlier quoted its sources as saying that radio communication of Pakistan Air Force intercepted by IAF confirmed that one of the F-16s that attacked India on February 27 "did not return to its base".
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
