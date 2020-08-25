'Irresponsible, Less Cautious People' Not Wearing Masks Driving Covid-19 Pandemic in India: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said those who do not wear face masks are driving the coronavirus pandemic in India. "Irresponsible, less cautious people who are not wearing masks are driving the pandemic in India," said ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava at a press briefing with Ministry of Health officials.

On the augmentation of the testing capacity, Bhargava said gradually the capacity was increased and on August 21 it finally reached the landmark of testing one million COVID samples in a day.

"COVID-19 testing capacity has increased significantly -- from 10 tests per day on January 30 to touching 1 million tests per day on August 21," he said. "We have 1,524 COVID testing laboratories in India and as on August 25, 3,68,27,520 tests have been done."

