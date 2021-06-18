Irrigation Department On Flood Alert as Bengal Braces For Heavy Rain

West Bengal’s Irrigation Minister Soumen Mohapatra held a meeting with the MLAs of flood-prone areas to discuss the severity of the issue. There were other senior officials present too. As the monsoon rains remain incessant in the state, the Bengal irrigation department laid the groundwork to provide maximum protection to people who are living in flood-prone areas like Howrah and Hooghly.

Reports said that the flood-related work is not going to be done in the Lower Damodar Basin due to lack of funds from the Centre. Lack of funds has been a perennial problem while dealing with floods, and it looks like it will remain a problem this year too.

The Howrah and Hooghly district administrations have been asked to take immediate action regarding the expected rise in water levels in the rivers. Flood shelters and rescue centers have already been built to deal with any situation.

RELATED NEWS Heavy Rain Batters Bengal, Efforts Underway to Pump Out Water from Inundated Areas

The Trinamool Congress government in the state is also looking at a permanent solution to deal with floods in the state. A committee, headed by river expert Kalyan Rudra, has been formed to look into the issue. According to the state administration, they will work together to solve the problem which has been present for many years now.

The Bengal government also wants to complete the work of the dams in coastal areas by June 28. “We are constantly talking to the DVC. The flood control room has been opened in the irrigation department. They have been told to negotiate with us to release the water,” said Irrigation Minister Mohapatra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here