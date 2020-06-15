INDIA

IRS Officer Ends Life by Drinking 'Acid-like Substance' in Car in Delhi, Feared Spreading Covid-19 to Family

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The officer got himself tested for COVID-19 a week ago and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected of the deadly virus because of him.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 7:17 AM IST
A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by drinking an "acid-like substance" in his car in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday, police said.

A suicide note recovered from his car mentioned that he feared that he might "spread COVID-19" to his family and does not want them to suffer because of him, they said.

He had got himself tested for COVID-19 a week ago and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected of the deadly virus because of him, a senior police officer said.

The incident was reported at Dwarka South police station regarding a man lying unconscious in a car, police said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Initial investigation suggested that he drank "an acid-like substance" sitting inside his car and also left a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was killing himself "as he feared that he might spread coronavirus", he said.

He seemed very upset with the situation around and feared his family might get infected with the deadly virus too, the police officer said.

The case is under investigation and police will talk to other family members regarding it, he added. The body will be handed over to the family on Monday after conducting post-mortem, the police said.

