Is Babul Supriyo Joining Another Party? Singer-Politician Edits FB Post, Removes Part on 'Loyalty to BJP'

Within an hour of penning an emotional but firm post on social media announcing he has quit politics, singer-turned-politician and BJP leader Babul Supriyo edited his Facebook post setting off speculations that he may be joining another party.

The Asansol MP’s first post on Facebook where he said ‘Alvida’ to politics was posted at around 4:30 pm and read: “Alvida. Am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!"

However, the current post has been edited and is missing the part where he emphatically says that he is not joining any party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, or any other party. Political circles are currently buzzing with speculation that the Asansol MP may be jumping ship, and not quitting politics completely as he claimed in his original post.

Supriyo, a two-time member of Parliament, was among the 12 ministers who were dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on July 7 as part of a rejig.

He has been posting cryptic messages on his social media accounts for days hinting at retiring from politics.

On Thursday, Supriyo had written on Facebook, “I get good and positive responses when I share something about songs/music and not for my social media posts on politics. There are many posts (from friends, fans, well-wishers and followers) who are suggesting that I should stay away from politics, which is forcing me to think deeply about it.”

