'Is Baar Mai Bhi': Apollo Group Releases Video To Honor Frontline Workers' Efforts, Sacrifices

Apollo 24*7 released a digital film on October 13 saluting the efforts and sacrifices of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The video ‘Is Baar Main Bhi’ has been released on Apollo 24*7’s YouTube and Instagram channels to mark the Indian festival season, which kick-started with Navaratri earlier this week.

The theme of the video – revolving around frontline workers, who will now finally be able to celebrate festivals with their family members – is testament to the hardships these COVID warriors have had to face over the last two years. Barring an old couple, the entire cast of the video features real employees of Apollo 24*7, who have worked round the clock during the pandemic to serve the nation.

“Through this video we want to honour the efforts of all the frontline workers of our country. And what better way to pay our tributes than by having our own Apollo family members – also frontline workers – ideate, shoot, act in and produce the film. This is the first such film of its kind, which has been produced by the frontline workers saluting their fellow professionals across the country,” says Mr. Antony Jacob, CEO, Apollo 24*7.

Apollo 24*7 began operations in February, 2020, just before the pandemic, and has since grown into one of the biggest health tech platforms with over 11 million registered users. The platform supplies medicines within two hours to over 16,000 pin codes across the country and provides access for virtual consultations to over 7,500 doctors across the Apollo ecosystem within 15 minutes.

