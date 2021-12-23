Is Brucellosis Contagious & Does it Require Isolation? All to Know About Disease That’s Spreading in Bengal

Amid the looming fear of Omicron, another situation – that of a brucellosis infection– has surfaced in West Bengal. The staff of the Animal Resources Development Department in the state is suffering from this disease. According to sources, a good number of people have been admitted in the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine due to this disease.

Brucellosis is a bacterial disease caused by various Brucella species, which mainly infect cattle, swine, goats, sheep and dogs. Humans generally acquire the disease through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products or by inhaling airborne agents.

Most cases are caused by ingesting unpasteurized milk or cheese from infected goats or sheep. Brucellosis typically causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, weakness, malaise and weight loss.

However, the disease may present in many atypical forms. In many patients the symptoms are mild and, therefore, the diagnosis may not be considered. The incubation period of the disease can be highly variable, ranging from 1 week to 2 months, but usually 2–4 weeks.

Brucella vaccination of cattle was carried out in West Bengal from September 20 to 25. At that time, a number of volunteers contracted Brucellosis by injecting the vaccine into the body or spilling the vaccine. Besides, it is feared that the disease has spread from infected cattle.

The staff organisation of the Animal Resources Development Department claims that 250 people have already been admitted in different districts. The symptoms of brucellosis coincide with many other diseases, including Covid-19.

As a result, it is difficult to identify this disease. Experts say that without timely treatment, the risk of death cannot be ruled out. In this situation, the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine authorities said, the matter is being taken seriously. Adequate number of kits for testing has been arranged.

A month and a half ago, a number of animal-friendly workers from different parts of the state came to the OPD department of the School of Tropical Medicine for fear of contracting Brucellosis. The health department practically acknowledged that concern.

According to sources, the medical infrastructure for brucellosis has been set up on an urgent basis with letters from health officials of Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Bankura, Bishnupur, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Rampurhat, Hooghly, East Midnapore and Basirhat. This instruction was given by the state health officer Ajay Chakraborty.

The brucella virus has been found in the body of a woman in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to hospital sources, the name of the affected worker is Ila Mondal. She is a resident of Shikharbali 2 block in South Durgapur.

At the hospital she said, “I went to vaccinate the cows on November 24. I was wearing gloves on my hand. While giving medicine with a new syringe, a needle gets stuck in the finger of the left hand. Blood comes out and it was very painful. After testing in the first week of December, brucellosis was detected. But I am stable now."

In the last one and half months, as many as 45 people at the School of Tropical Medicine have tested positive for brucellosis. And this number is not less. Experts estimate that the number of victims may increase further. With that in mind, instructions have been given to build the infrastructure.

Can Brucellosis Spread from Person to Person?

The person-to-person spread of brucellosis is extremely rare. Infected mothers who breastfeed may transmit the infection to their infants. Sexual transmission has been rarely reported. While uncommon, transmission may also occur via tissue transplantation or blood transfusions. So the question is, does brucellosis require isolation?

Since person-to-person transmission is rare, patients do not have to be held in isolation rooms. Healthcare workers should exercise standard precautions. Laboratory workers should take necessary precautions when working with brucella species.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.