Is China Issue Also an 'Act of God', Asks Rahul Gandhi in Dig at Sitharaman's Remark on Economy

Congress Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her ‘Act of God’ remarks on the economy, asking if the Narendra Modi government considers China’s provocation and flare-up at the border in Ladakh also an ‘act of God’.

“The Chinese have taken our land. When exactly is GOI planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an ‘Act of God’?” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Briefing reporters after the 41st meeting of the GST Council on August 27, Sitharaman had said that the economy is facing an extraordinary “Act of God" situation that may result in an economic contraction, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “This year we are facing an extraordinary situation. We are facing an Act of God where we may even see a contraction," she had said.

Last week, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had also taken a swipe at Sitharaman over her remarks, asking if “the FM as the Messenger of God" answer how the “mismanagement" of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic should be described.

“If the pandemic is an ‘Act of God’, how do we describe the mismanagement of the economy during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Before the pandemic struck India?" Will the FM as the Messenger of God please answer?" the former finance minister asked. Chidambaram also slammed the Centre for asking states to borrow more to make up for revenue losses due to pending GST dues.

He asserted that the two options given by the Modi government to the states to bridge the GST compensation gap are unacceptable. “Under the first option the states are asked to borrow by pledging their future receivables under Compensation cess. The financial burden falls entirely on the states," Chidambaram said.

