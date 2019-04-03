English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Congress Scared? Wonders 'Defensive' Vivek Oberoi on PM Modi Biopic
Vivek Oberoi denied that the film's release violates the code of conduct for the upcoming parliamentary election, by glorifying PM Modi.
Actor Vivek Oberoi plays the lead role in the upcoming biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
New Delhi: Vivek Oberoi, who plays Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the leader's biopic, expressed his amazement over Congress's opposition to the release of the film, which is set to hit the screens this week. The actor wondered if the grand old party was afraid of "chowkidar ka danda" (security guard’s wooden stick).
"Why is the opposition afraid, what are they afraid of? I think they fear chowkidar ka danda," Oberoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He denied that the film's release violates the code of conduct for the upcoming parliamentary election, by glorifying PM Modi. "This film is an inspirational story, it’s not funded by anyone, proper documentation has been submitted. Allegations can be made on anyone, where is the proof?" Oberoi asked.
"This is not a political film, it is a fascinating and inspirational story of a chai wala (tea vendor) in Vadnagar rising to such level without having the backing of a big family, English education and resources. This film shows what he went through. This biopic shows that anybody can become Prime Minister," the actor added.
Filmmaker Omung Kumar's Modi biopic has generated interest from all quarters. The film traces the PM's journey from his teens to the country's top job.
Besides Oberoi, the film also stars Suresh Oberoi, Barkha Sengupta, Prashant Narayanan, Darshan Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Anjan Shrivastav, Karan Patel and Akshat R Saluja. 'PM Narendra Modi' is scheduled to release on April 5.
"Why is the opposition afraid, what are they afraid of? I think they fear chowkidar ka danda," Oberoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He denied that the film's release violates the code of conduct for the upcoming parliamentary election, by glorifying PM Modi. "This film is an inspirational story, it’s not funded by anyone, proper documentation has been submitted. Allegations can be made on anyone, where is the proof?" Oberoi asked.
"This is not a political film, it is a fascinating and inspirational story of a chai wala (tea vendor) in Vadnagar rising to such level without having the backing of a big family, English education and resources. This film shows what he went through. This biopic shows that anybody can become Prime Minister," the actor added.
Filmmaker Omung Kumar's Modi biopic has generated interest from all quarters. The film traces the PM's journey from his teens to the country's top job.
Besides Oberoi, the film also stars Suresh Oberoi, Barkha Sengupta, Prashant Narayanan, Darshan Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Anjan Shrivastav, Karan Patel and Akshat R Saluja. 'PM Narendra Modi' is scheduled to release on April 5.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanya Malhotra Dancing to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas' Will Pump You Up, Watch Video
- Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buying it
- Kalank Cast Look Regal in Designer Summer Outfits During Trailer Launch
- ‘He is Proof God Exists’: Messi Fans Respond to Pope Francis After Ridiculous Freekick Goal
- IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MI vs CSK On Live TV Online
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results