LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Is Congress Scared? Wonders 'Defensive' Vivek Oberoi on PM Modi Biopic

Vivek Oberoi denied that the film's release violates the code of conduct for the upcoming parliamentary election, by glorifying PM Modi.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Is Congress Scared? Wonders 'Defensive' Vivek Oberoi on PM Modi Biopic
Actor Vivek Oberoi plays the lead role in the upcoming biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
New Delhi: Vivek Oberoi, who plays Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the leader's biopic, expressed his amazement over Congress's opposition to the release of the film, which is set to hit the screens this week. The actor wondered if the grand old party was afraid of "chowkidar ka danda" (security guard’s wooden stick).

"Why is the opposition afraid, what are they afraid of? I think they fear chowkidar ka danda," Oberoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He denied that the film's release violates the code of conduct for the upcoming parliamentary election, by glorifying PM Modi. "This film is an inspirational story, it’s not funded by anyone, proper documentation has been submitted. Allegations can be made on anyone, where is the proof?" Oberoi asked.

"This is not a political film, it is a fascinating and inspirational story of a chai wala (tea vendor) in Vadnagar rising to such level without having the backing of a big family, English education and resources. This film shows what he went through. This biopic shows that anybody can become Prime Minister," the actor added.

Filmmaker Omung Kumar's Modi biopic has generated interest from all quarters. The film traces the PM's journey from his teens to the country's top job.

Besides Oberoi, the film also stars Suresh Oberoi, Barkha Sengupta, Prashant Narayanan, Darshan Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Anjan Shrivastav, Karan Patel and Akshat R Saluja. 'PM Narendra Modi' is scheduled to release on April 5.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram