Is Congress Scared? Wonders 'Defensive' Vivek Oberoi on PM Modi Biopic

Vivek Oberoi, who plays Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the leader's biopic, expressed his amazement over Congress's opposition to the release of the film, which is set to hit the screens this week. The actor wondered if the grand old party was afraid of "chowkidar ka danda" (security guard’s wooden stick)."Why is the opposition afraid, what are they afraid of? I think they fear chowkidar ka danda," Oberoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.He denied that the film's release violates the code of conduct for the upcoming parliamentary election, by glorifying PM Modi. "This film is an inspirational story, it’s not funded by anyone, proper documentation has been submitted. Allegations can be made on anyone, where is the proof?" Oberoi asked."This is not a political film, it is a fascinating and inspirational story of a chai wala (tea vendor) in Vadnagar rising to such level without having the backing of a big family, English education and resources. This film shows what he went through. This biopic shows that anybody can become Prime Minister," the actor added.Filmmaker Omung Kumar's Modi biopic has generated interest from all quarters. The film traces the PM's journey from his teens to the country's top job.Besides Oberoi, the film also stars Suresh Oberoi, Barkha Sengupta, Prashant Narayanan, Darshan Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Anjan Shrivastav, Karan Patel and Akshat R Saluja. 'PM Narendra Modi' is scheduled to release on April 5.