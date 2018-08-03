Video Wall

50 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

50 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?

Before the Supreme Court gives its verdict on Article 377, we ventured onto the streets of Delhi to find out whether the capital is indeed okay with homosexuality.

News18.com

First published: August 3, 2018, 9:46 AM IST | Updated: 5 days ago
facebook Twitter google
Before the Supreme Court gives its verdict on Article 377, we ventured onto the streets of Delhi to find out whether the capital is indeed okay with homosexuality. We were met with some funny, some offensive and some amusing answers. One even compared homosexuals to cows. We concluded a basic consensus of accepting homosexuality till it's at their own doorstep.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...