LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Is EC Waiting For PM’s Travel Programme to End? Ahmed Patel to Poll Body on Election Dates

Last week, while in Uttar Pradesh capital to review poll preparations in the state, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the general elections in the country will be held on time.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Is EC Waiting For PM’s Travel Programme to End? Ahmed Patel to Poll Body on Election Dates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally in Kanyakumari on Mar 1, 2019.
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday raised questions on the Election Commission not announcing dates for the Lok Sabha election and asked whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".

He further accused the poll body of giving a long rope to the government to campaign at the cost of the state exchequer.

"Is the Election Commission waiting for the Prime Minister's official travel programs to conclude before announcing dates for general elections (sic).

"Using government functions as an excuse for political rallies, flooding TV/radio and print with political ads. It is seems that EC is giving the government a long rope to campaign till the last moment using public money," he tweeted.

In 2014, the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were announced in the first week of March.

Last week, while in Uttar Pradesh capital to review poll preparations in the state, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the general elections in the country will be held on time.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram