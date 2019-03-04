English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is EC Waiting For PM’s Travel Programme to End? Ahmed Patel to Poll Body on Election Dates
Last week, while in Uttar Pradesh capital to review poll preparations in the state, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the general elections in the country will be held on time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally in Kanyakumari on Mar 1, 2019.
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday raised questions on the Election Commission not announcing dates for the Lok Sabha election and asked whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".
He further accused the poll body of giving a long rope to the government to campaign at the cost of the state exchequer.
"Is the Election Commission waiting for the Prime Minister's official travel programs to conclude before announcing dates for general elections (sic).
"Using government functions as an excuse for political rallies, flooding TV/radio and print with political ads. It is seems that EC is giving the government a long rope to campaign till the last moment using public money," he tweeted.
In 2014, the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were announced in the first week of March.
Last week, while in Uttar Pradesh capital to review poll preparations in the state, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the general elections in the country will be held on time.
He further accused the poll body of giving a long rope to the government to campaign at the cost of the state exchequer.
"Is the Election Commission waiting for the Prime Minister's official travel programs to conclude before announcing dates for general elections (sic).
"Using government functions as an excuse for political rallies, flooding TV/radio and print with political ads. It is seems that EC is giving the government a long rope to campaign till the last moment using public money," he tweeted.
In 2014, the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were announced in the first week of March.
Last week, while in Uttar Pradesh capital to review poll preparations in the state, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the general elections in the country will be held on time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remembering India’s Funny Man Jaspal Bhatti on His 64th Birth Anniversary
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
- How Instagram Exposure Could Ruin Children's Eating Habit
- When PUBG Mobile Decided Artificial Intelligence Would Help it in The War Against Cheats
- Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results