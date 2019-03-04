Is EC Waiting For PM’s Travel Programme to End? Ahmed Patel to Poll Body on Election Dates

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday raised questions on the Election Commission not announcing dates for the Lok Sabha election and asked whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".He further accused the poll body of giving a long rope to the government to campaign at the cost of the state exchequer."Is the Election Commission waiting for the Prime Minister's official travel programs to conclude before announcing dates for general elections (sic)."Using government functions as an excuse for political rallies, flooding TV/radio and print with political ads. It is seems that EC is giving the government a long rope to campaign till the last moment using public money," he tweeted.In 2014, the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were announced in the first week of March.Last week, while in Uttar Pradesh capital to review poll preparations in the state, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the general elections in the country will be held on time.